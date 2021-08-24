The American Society of Civil Engineers gave Florida a “C” grade on our infrastructure report card. Those of us who live here and travel around the state wouldn’t disagree with that mediocre grade.
The infrastructure bill recently passed by the Senate with 69 votes, including 19 Republicans, would begin the process of addressing some of the infrastructure issues across the country and in our state.
Our Florida senators, Rubio and Scott, aren’t interested. They voted “no” on the bill.
They cite the time-worn refrain of concerns about a balanced budget, but this issue didn’t seem to bother Senator Rubio when he voted in 2018 to give a tax break to the wealthiest individuals and corporations. The infrastructure bill opposed by our senators would provide much-needed, good-paying jobs for Floridians and would support the current economic growth we are seeing.
Our senators have failed to act on a number of bills including voting rights legislation, immigration reform, D.C. statehood, and many others. Their failure on the infrastructure bill, however, is especially disgraceful because we are in need of investment in our infrastructure - roads, bridges, and human capital.
In 2022, voters will have a chance to replace Sen. Rubio with someone who cares about Floridians.
