I was reading the column "Your memories, your stories," and thought I would add our story.

We used to dance to those old songs in our gym at Newport High School. Clay was a 1948 senior and I was a 1951 senior. So I was a freshman when he was a senior.

We danced to all those old songs but Clay never jitterbugged. When I graduated in 1951, Clayton was already in the Korean War when we got married. He was a mechanic on the B36 bomber.

I went with him to South Dakota until they sent him overseas. It seemed like a long time when he was overseas. But the 1 1/2 years went by as I wrote every day to him.


We will be married 70 years in September. We still like to dance at home sometimes. I agree with the women who said pick someone you really love because it could be a long time with many ups and downs.

We now have 43 in our immediate family and I wouldn't trade them for anything.

My husband is 91 and I'm 87. But those old songs still bring back beautiful memories.

Gloria Jean Smith

North Port

