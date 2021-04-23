Editor:
I was reading the column "Your memories, your stories," and thought I would add our story.
We used to dance to those old songs in our gym at Newport High School. Clay was a 1948 senior and I was a 1951 senior. So I was a freshman when he was a senior.
We danced to all those old songs but Clay never jitterbugged. When I graduated in 1951, Clayton was already in the Korean War when we got married. He was a mechanic on the B36 bomber.
I went with him to South Dakota until they sent him overseas. It seemed like a long time when he was overseas. But the 1 1/2 years went by as I wrote every day to him.
We will be married 70 years in September. We still like to dance at home sometimes. I agree with the women who said pick someone you really love because it could be a long time with many ups and downs.
We now have 43 in our immediate family and I wouldn't trade them for anything.
My husband is 91 and I'm 87. But those old songs still bring back beautiful memories.
Gloria Jean Smith
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.