We have a system of government that works even if we don't agree with it all the time.
All of those involved with the January 6 insurrection need to be held accountable, especially if it is the former president and his outliers.
No president is above the law.
Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton broke the law during their presidencies and were punished. Nixon's forced resignation, Clinton impeached.
Watching the 1/6 hearings I wondered if the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys succeeded with their insurrection what then?
Taking over a government by violence has the same bragging rights as unstable Libya, Somalia
Qatar, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Haiti and too many other Third World nations to mention.
If they had succeeded in their violent and deadly takeover attempt on 1/6, which one of those radical groups get to declare how their new government will go? There would be no one to stop them not even Donald Trump.
Being those extremist groups don't share core principles apart from violence, it follows the one in charge uses the most violence. The other group has to fight until they remove the first hostile group. That's how takeovers work. Bloody and ongoing.
History records if an attempted takeover fails and is not caught and punished, there will be another until it succeeds.
Any extremist group taking over a government doesn't care what average citizens think. Democracy is toast.
Pay attention to the committee hearings and be glad we have a government that works and is doing their job.
