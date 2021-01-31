Editor:
I am the wife of a retired military Air Force officer. I am truly appalled at the treatment of our National Guard troops who were called to protect the Capitol during the Inauguration. They were told to leave the Capitol after the ceremony and forced to sleep in a parking garage. Horrible!
President Trump supported our military always. No one from our current administration did anything to help.
These men and women deserve so much better. This is the United States of America; not the United States of Venezuela. Our troops deserve all the respect and dignity we can afford them. They leave their homes when called to protect all of us. Shame on all those who played a part in this situation.
God bless our troops!
Pamela Cleveland
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.