Reps. Gaetz, Yoho, Bilirakis, Diaz-Balart, Rutherford, Webster, Waltz, Spano, Dunn and Steube found the time to align themselves with an amicus brief filed by Texas while the constituents who elected them are suffering from the ravages and fallout of a global pandemic.
“The Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton had filed an original lawsuit in the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday arguing that the Supreme Court must require the four defendant states "...to conduct their elections in a manner that complies with the Constitution and all federal and state laws," Paxton wrote. The suit accused the four states (Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan) of having exploited the coronavirus pandemic to ignore federal and state election laws despite emergence of evidence supporting claims of resulting widespread voter fraud or irregularities.”
This display of misplaced allegiance is another example of the Pied Piper mentality that is pervasive in our Florida government. Our governor displays his fealty to the former President and continues to propagate misguided information regarding the coronavirus along with a total absence of leading by example.
Senator Rubio talks out of both sides of his mouth while the above local leaders endorse meritless lawsuits. Hunger, eviction and unemployment are the issues that need immediate attention yet that does not seem to be the priority of these members who work for us. Remember this when their time for reelection comes.
Andrea Marino
Punta Gorda
