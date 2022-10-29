The first president I voted for was JFK. He was for "America first" and a life NRA member. Pretend you don't know which party is in the Oval Office and in charge today. Ask yourself, are you, our country and the free world better off today than a scant two years ago? Be honest with yourself.
Don't believe the lies from most of MSM who supports the party presently in power! Today, it's "America last" with Bidenflation angering "all" voters! Every week we go to the grocery store the prices are higher on too many items! Bidenflation is destroying our economy with higher prices for most everything we buy!
It started with him canceling the Keystone pipeline and canceled oil leases on some federal land. In 2019 Biden said, "I guarantee you we're going to end fossil fuel." BTW, how did it work for you electric only vehicle owners when electric went out with Hurricane Ian? Plus, if we have no border, we have no country! Over 2 million illegals in "our" country!
Biden is really aiding and abetting the cartels by allowing them to control our border and make millions of dollars every week! Plus, fentanyl is the #1 killer of citizens from the age of 18 to 45 at 100,000 a year! Made in China to Mexico with the cartel to "our" USA. Much more but no room or time. The only way to "save our country" is vote Republican for the midterms.
