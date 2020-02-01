Editor:

We don't have to reside in Cook County, Illinois or Broward County, Florida to vote multiple times. We don't even have to be registered or be over 17 years of age.

We can vote right now, and often, by contacting our senators by telephone, or email, or USPS, or any other medium to express our opinions about guilt or non-guilt of our President. We can listen, then hear, then act by letting our senators (and everyone's senators!) know how we think, and why.

Then, come Nov. 3, we can be sure to vote one (and only one!) more time at the polling place to insure the future of this most splendid nation.

Jim Lambert

Punta Gorda Isles

