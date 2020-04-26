Editor:
As a soon to be graduate of FGCU, within the next year, it is alarming to see the job market crash. In this coming recession, how are we going to make sure that the next generation of workers will have jobs and not just repeat the part-time job boom of the post-Great-Recession?
Here are some solutions. In November there's a $15 minimum wage on the ballot as Amendment 2, which would increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026. This ensures that at the basic level Floridian workers have a sizable amount of income that they can spend on their families, food, and bills; even decreasing the level of poverty in a given city. As an undergrad who will graduate with about $26,000 in debt, finding a job to pay off that debt is important. But with the cost of living in the state of Florida for example, with rent in North Port only going as low as$ 900 a month without other utilities it is no wonder why the American dream feels dead.
Secondly, we need to repeal the right to work in the state of Florida and make the unions strong again. This Covid-19 pandemic has shown us what we need more than ever now is guaranteed job security. Among that, essential workers in retail, Walmart and even Publix need to become active and demand a fair wage for being essential.
Brendan Nyman
North Port
