America down spiraling! That's the direction of this republic! Under Democrat leadership, we have lawlessness, open borders, previously convicted felons "continuing", their life of havoc, crime sprees, felonious assaults, etc. Did any of this happen under President Trump? (No!)
Irresponsible ultra-liberal judges, appointed to bench jobs, for political favors, by irresponsible politicians. Irresponsible judgments handed down on career perps and then they continue to cause mayhem and even murder, rape, etc. How is this latest Darrell Brooks, different from George Floyd? Both multiple convictions, for mayhem, etc. This country is spiraling down out of control and it is all Democrat lack of leadership.
America has a constitution, laws and an adequate justice system (if used properly). Obviously, that's not happening. Tens of thousands more illegal aliens coming from more than 100 countries, many of which are our sworn enemies (we are going to pay them to illegally cross our borders)? Does that sound like a sane country? Sane leadership? How can Democrats possibly defend the actions of this government?
Are they so embarrassed, they simply cannot admit that they made a horrible mistake? Public education had better get some personal responsibility, or coming generations will never know how good us senior citizens had it! We had it "good" because we had family values, respect for others, patriotism, we honored our ancestors and worshiped God. Remember God? He's the reason we're here and he sent his only son to confirm our faith for everlasting life!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.