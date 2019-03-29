Editor:

Pardon me for thinking outside the box, however, after reading the article about the cost of building 68 units of low income housing at $275,000 per unit.

My idea is to recycle shipping containers that can be used for single- or multi-units welded together. They can even be stacked. They also come in sizes.

Go online and look up the concept it is cheaper, environmentally friendly and very economical. Just think about it.

Martha Bryant

Port Charlotte

