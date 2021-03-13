Editor:

Last summer Sarasota Country did something that did not benefit our Overbrook community. Notices were given to home owners that the pipes under our driveways were to be cleaned. There seemed to be no need and when I phoned I was not told no earth would be taken.

In August a big remotely controlled machine dug up grassy ground by the driveways near the narrow streets, damaging the pipes and causing erosion detrimental to the driveways and roads. We were told that grass to cover the exposed soil was coming right behind them. Not until October was grass laid. By then soil had eroded from above the pipes, by the driveways and near the roads.

Who was responsible? Who profits from such schemes?

Jean Kathleen Ranallo

Englewood

