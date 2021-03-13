Editor:
Last summer Sarasota Country did something that did not benefit our Overbrook community. Notices were given to home owners that the pipes under our driveways were to be cleaned. There seemed to be no need and when I phoned I was not told no earth would be taken.
In August a big remotely controlled machine dug up grassy ground by the driveways near the narrow streets, damaging the pipes and causing erosion detrimental to the driveways and roads. We were told that grass to cover the exposed soil was coming right behind them. Not until October was grass laid. By then soil had eroded from above the pipes, by the driveways and near the roads.
Who was responsible? Who profits from such schemes?
Jean Kathleen Ranallo
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.