Editor:
I would like to know why people come down from up north and buy lots and then leave them unattended.
The lot next to us is overgrown and coming into our side. We have paid to keep it cut back and try to have a fire safe area.
Went to the county about it and was told they couldn't do anything.
Why can't the county put a lien on the property and make the owners take care of the cutting back and not us. My husband cannot do it and I can't either.
Lorraine Harmon
Englewood
