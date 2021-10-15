Editor:

As Charlotte County reviews the merits of the PACE (Property Assessed Clean Energy) program, I feel compelled to share my own experience with the program.

Soon after my husband passed away, I lost my job and fell behind on bills for a little while.

When my AC system broke, I did not think it would be possible for me to get a replacement. That’s when I learned about PACE. I did my research and found out that I could use PACE for a new roof too, which I really needed.

During this time, I was seriously considering selling my home and moving into an apartment because I did not have the money to pay for these home improvements upfront and with my credit score, any traditional financing would have been too expensive. Fortunately, I was able to use the PACE financing program from Renew Financial for these projects.


PACE provides 100% upfront financing and competitive fixed interest rates for home improvement projects. I got a great term on my financing and can comfortably afford the payments.

Because of PACE, I was able to stay in the home that my husband and I lived in. To me, PACE has been a godsend.

In my view, we all deserve the right to afford upgrades to our homes, no matter our financial position. I hope Charlotte County recognizes the ongoing need for this option in our community and continues to ensure home upgrades are accessible to everyone.

Helen Mulvihill

Port Charlotte

