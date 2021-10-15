As Charlotte County reviews the merits of the PACE (Property Assessed Clean Energy) program, I feel compelled to share my own experience with the program.
Soon after my husband passed away, I lost my job and fell behind on bills for a little while.
When my AC system broke, I did not think it would be possible for me to get a replacement. That’s when I learned about PACE. I did my research and found out that I could use PACE for a new roof too, which I really needed.
During this time, I was seriously considering selling my home and moving into an apartment because I did not have the money to pay for these home improvements upfront and with my credit score, any traditional financing would have been too expensive. Fortunately, I was able to use the PACE financing program from Renew Financial for these projects.
PACE provides 100% upfront financing and competitive fixed interest rates for home improvement projects. I got a great term on my financing and can comfortably afford the payments.
Because of PACE, I was able to stay in the home that my husband and I lived in. To me, PACE has been a godsend.
In my view, we all deserve the right to afford upgrades to our homes, no matter our financial position. I hope Charlotte County recognizes the ongoing need for this option in our community and continues to ensure home upgrades are accessible to everyone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.