Editor:
Once again death and destruction struck at the heart of the Palestine community. There are four responsible factions: Hamas terrorists, innocent Palestinians, Israeli and the United States governments. We need a permanent solution.
Hamas wants Israel destroyed and the Israeli and U.S. governments will destroy Hamas and innocent Palestinians indiscriminately. The Palestinians are caught in the middle as meaningless chattel living in deplorable conditions with high unemployment and no opportunity to build a life equal to life in Israel or the U.S. Israel does not support a two-state system and they believe it is their right to take land occupied by Palestinians. Many Palestinians have lived in these locations for generations. Because we supply Israel with nillions of dollars in military equipment and financial support the U.S. must resolve this situation.
The Israeli expansion will not stop and because the U.S. will not stop Israel then Israel and the U.S. must provide for the innocent Palestinians. This will be a tremendous expense and will need support from other middle eastern countries, Europe and China. Palestinians need state of the art infrastructure: clean running water and sanitation system, consistent electricity, heat and cooling systems, housing, transportation, and investment from business and industry.
I do not believe Israel will support or provide the required leadership. Israel is committed to the extermination of Palestinians. We Americans must stop supporting Israel. Palestinian blood is on our hands. Israel’s only option is to establish a two-state country and stop forced land acquisition.
George West
Port Charlotte
