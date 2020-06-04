Editor:
Is this a coincidence that just when the economy is booming, the stock market is setting record highs, ISIS defeated, we’re winning the trade wars, military rebuilt, border nearly sealed from illegals, best unemployment numbers, school shootings stopped, Ballistic missiles from NK stopped, our nation at peace then all of a sudden, a world crisis pandemic.
People cowering in their homes, businesses shut down, Stock market tumbles, companies laying off employees, everything is closed and canceled. It all seems rather convenient for the opponents of our current President who have viciously tried for 3 years to unseat him using the Russia, Ukrainian and then the fake impeachment hoax. Couldn't have hit at a more perfect time. Could a ruined economy be just another way to unseat our President? Would anyone stoop that low?
There is something larger going on here driving this sudden outbreak right after Trump beats an impeachment. How did Fauci predict this pandemic (on video) in 2015 and the WHO not inform us? Could it be because the swamp creatures are being exposed, indictments are coming and they must unseat the President or get exposed for their corruption? Barr and Durham have already said, it is a criminal investigation and now the names of the attempted coup members are out and they are facing 10 year prison terms. These are not fake news blabberings who cover up for the swamp, these are real names.
If you haven’t heard this, try honest news for a change.
Harold Muxlow, Sr.
North Port
