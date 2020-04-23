Editor:
Three weeks ago I received a phone call from our OneBlood Big Red Bus Coordinator asking if the Rotonda West Woman's Club could host an emergency blood drive on April 8th. Due to the coronavirus, many blood drives had been cancelled and there was a dire shortage in the local blood banks. Many public buildings are closed due to the pandemic, and it was difficult to find a location, but when I contacted Pastor Brian Armen of Faith Lutheran Church in Rotonda West.
He said, "Of course, what else can we do to help?"
The Sun Newspapers were great, including the listing for the blood drive on several occasions. We used Facebook to advertise the date and time. The Rotonda West Community Association sentan email to the Rotonda residents about the emergency blood drive.
Our friends and neighbors responded big time; and from as far away as North Port, and 33 generous donors made appointments and not one person missed the appointment! Every appointment time was filled. I gave up my own appointment time but will donate on the Big Red Bus at Publix in Merchant's Crossing on April 14th between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Blood cannot be manufactured. It can only be obtained from generous donors like the men and women who came on April 8th to hop on the Big Red Bus at Faith Lutheran Church Rotonda West. The immediate response and kindness of our neighbors, all for the benefit of others, was overwhelming. Thank you.
Kathryn S. Gallagher
GFWC Rotonda West Woman's Club
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.