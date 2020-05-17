Editor:
Get your gun, threaten to shoot up the place and demand that things go back to being as they were. What if they can’t go back? What if they shouldn’t go back?
The path we were on was heading into multiple crises. Great changes have been looming for some time now and they are coming at us faster. Some good, some bad and some difficult to predict. We are now confronted with how vulnerable we are to sudden developments and how inadequate many of our ideas, beliefs, practices and institutions are. Not all, but many.
Trying to put the egg back into its cracked shell just won’t do. We need to take a serious look at where we go from here and make tough decisions. That includes seeing the facts, honest discussion and getting our minds ready to make necessary changes.
Do we regard the present upheaval as just an upsetting interlude or as a challenge to be met? Do we try to patch things up or make real changes? Do we shout, whimper or talk with each other? Or do we make the most of the opportunity to make things better?
For example, should a worker’s health care insurance be lost when their job disappears during a pandemic? When a national pandemic strikes, should the national government be prepared to provide leadership, guidance, support and coordination? Should food workers be ordered to work where many of their co-workers are already sick and safety measures have proven inadequate?
Theodore L. Zawistowski
Port Charlotte
