Editor:
Department of Health numbers don’t add up. The official DOH Covid website shows a graph with daily Covid deaths reported. The graph usually shows 5 to 10 new Covid deaths each day. The graph always shows a declining death trend. A note (in very small print) says the daily death reports are often delayed.
The cumulative deaths data increases by 100 to 200 deaths daily. That is 20X greater than what the graph shows. There is no graph that shows the delayed data.
I guess politicians like the graph more than the real numbers. Statistics don’t lie but politicians do.
John Schortemeyer
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.