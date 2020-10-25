Editor:

Department of Health numbers don’t add up. The official DOH Covid website shows a graph with daily Covid deaths reported. The graph usually shows 5 to 10 new Covid deaths each day. The graph always shows a declining death trend. A note (in very small print) says the daily death reports are often delayed.

The cumulative deaths data increases by 100 to 200 deaths daily. That is 20X greater than what the graph shows. There is no graph that shows the delayed data.

I guess politicians like the graph more than the real numbers. Statistics don’t lie but politicians do.

John Schortemeyer

Port Charlotte

