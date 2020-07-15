Editor:
Questions for those who won’t wear face masks: How far can you “see your breath”? Imagine you’re “Up North” and it is 10 degrees F. If you’ve never been there, watch replays of the Green Bay Packer football games. Now, imagine you’re walking down a sidewalk behind others. You’ll walk through every breath cloud they expel. Would you feel better if they wore masks to limit the particles they exhale? It’ll be far worse in a loud bar.
The percentages of Covid-19 cases in Europe and Canada are in single digits, their economies are recovering, and they anticipate sending children back to school, while in the U.S., with exception of New York City (one of the most densely populated cities in the world) just the opposite is true. Why? Because they accepted science, followed experts' advice, had strong national leadership, and were willing to make painful and sustained sacrifices for the benefit of all. Here, in contrast, arrogant, selfish people think they know better, follow our clueless president, and, in the name of supposed freedom, ignored pleas to wear masks and keep apart.
Throughout the last 240 years America has been loved, envied, feared, and sometimes despised. Now, for the first time, we are pitied. We can’t even travel to Europe or Canada. Far from Making America Great Again, the joke in Europe these days is “What countries border on stupid?” Answer “Mexico and Canada.”
Please remember the visual of “seeing your breath.” Wear masks and keep distances.
David Tarbox
Punta Gorda
