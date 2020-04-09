Editor:
If this pandemic teaches us anything, it's we had better learn the lessons we should have learned a long time ago. But we humans are slow learners. We better learn quickly because our margins of survival are getting very thin. Here is a cheat-sheet:
We, all of humanity, are interconnected in ways we have never known possible. A virus originating in a place we never heard of, infecting people we never will know has spread across the globe in remarkably short time. What happens to others will affect us and what we do will affect others. We bound to each other as one. We can ill-afford the luxury of indifference, ignorance, and complacency to the plight of others. How old this lesson is? It's biblical. That was the message God was telling the Israelites and the world at Mount Sinai.
There is no such thing as a free lunch. Our actions have consequences: some good, some harmful; some intentional and some unintended. However, often the benefits blind us to the harm we are causing. No matter what we do, there is a price to be paid. We need to be fully aware of what the costs and benefits are and who is affected. We need to be accountable and responsible.
We need rational, honest, factually-informed, national discussion to find solutions that we all can accept and work toward. We must be engaged to work for the common good or perish.
Party time is over. This isn't the last global crisis.
Lenny Guckenheimer
Englewood
