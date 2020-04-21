Editor:
Donald Trump does himself no favors by using war analogy regarding COVID-19. The whole handling of this pandemic is such a reminder of our country’s 20 years in Iraq: 20 years of experimenting. Only we couldn’t see the war games so closely.
Louise Raterman
Port Charlotte
