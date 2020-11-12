Editor:
I have lived in Charlotte Harbor for seven years and love Southwest Florida. I also get the paper year round just for what is going on in our area.
I have to say I think we are owed an apology for all the Trump insults and all the insults we have received as Republican voters that voted for him. Let's see in one article we were all listed as white, low-wage earners and no education! So very untrue. More than 70 million people that voted for him, and by the way he won Florida, and you were wrong in your predictions!
You also said all Black voters would vote for Biden and that also not true. So maybe you should stop pissing off the people that put ads in the paper that own businesses. If Biden gets in and he is able to raise the business tax they will have to cut corners and maybe that includes ads in your paper!
Get your reporters off their ... and have them go out and report real honest news! Apologies would also go a long way to us that think Trump did an amazing job and are sick of career polititions that get rich off hard working Americans!
BTW you have no right to announce Biden as the winner that is not confirmed yet except by the media
Chris Hampton
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.