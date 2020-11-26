Editor:
The recent parade to honor the deserving Vietnam veterans was wonderful! Not only was it the very first parade to take place in Port Charlotte, the majority of it was in our own Buena Vista subdivision.
For that, I want to publicly commend the terrific pre-parade organization that acknowledged our local residents.
Parade Director Sam Taylor and Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch took time to attend our Neighborhood Watch meeting to outline the whole event. Then knowing that the closing of Harbor Boulevard and Edgewater blocked the only access to our homes, Stephen Lineberry, media and marketing, produced a customized flyer of details which was distributed among the neighborhood by volunteers.
All this thoughtful consideration was well appreciated.
To each and every Vietnam veteran: welcome home.
Sandi Witzke
Port Charlotte
