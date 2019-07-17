Today's Editorial Cartoon

Editor:

First, thank you to John Hackworth for his recent column on the beautification of U.S. 41.

Second, a huge thank you to Tricia Duffy and her volunteers, who worked so diligently to get this project completed. Amazing what can be done when everyone pullls together.

Third, kudos to the business owners who committed to painting or sprucing up their storefronts. I am encouraged that Sunseeker will motivate us all to keep improving our little slice of paradise.

Karen Gallipoli

Deep Creek

