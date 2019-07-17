Editor:
First, thank you to John Hackworth for his recent column on the beautification of U.S. 41.
Second, a huge thank you to Tricia Duffy and her volunteers, who worked so diligently to get this project completed. Amazing what can be done when everyone pullls together.
Third, kudos to the business owners who committed to painting or sprucing up their storefronts. I am encouraged that Sunseeker will motivate us all to keep improving our little slice of paradise.
Karen Gallipoli
Deep Creek
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.