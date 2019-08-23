Editor:
In 1970, Joni Mitchell, while on a trip to Hawaii, wrote a song titled: “Big Yellow Taxi.”
When she opened a curtain in her hotel room, she noticed the street below as one continuous parking lot. This broke her heart, and inspired the lyrics to her song. To her, we were destroying the environment through our blind obsession to developing every square inch of land not occupied by a strip shopping center. We were in fact, paving paradise and putting up a parking lot.
This observation by Ms. Mitchell, is a perfect example of what is happening right under our noses here in Charlotte County. We insist upon duplicating a myriad of stores with more stores, many of which will go unoccupied.
I simply do not understand the mentality of our county leaders, who would unceremoniously destroy our pristine environment for the sake of increasing the tax rolls. Especially since it will lead to an increase in required county services.
Are you aware that the plot of land at the intersection of Cochran and Veterans highway was cleared and leveled for even more retail? This land contained a pond, which was the home to fish and turtles. It was bulldozed over and filled, thus killing the creatures who inhabited this site. There was no attempt to remove them to a nearby canal.
What is wrong with us as human beings? Do we actually believe that more development of existing land, regardless of the negative impact upon our environment, is a good thing? Do we really think it acceptable to eliminate trees and living creatures for the sake of more retail?
Ms. Mitchell may not have been referring to our county in 1970, but we are truly paving paradise and putting up yet another parking lot.
Joseph Martin
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.