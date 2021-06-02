Editor:
As I was pondering the news this week I experienced a "Hackworth" moment, so "pardon me for asking" but. . .
Can I trust my government when I'm told that the border is closed but yet, I see with my own eyes hundreds, perhaps thousands, walking across the border every day? Am I happy with the "woke" environment that has destroyed the careers of stand up comedians?
Has the Democrat party made a major shift to the left?
Do we have radicals such as the AOC and the squad plus numerous other far leftist in Congress controlling the agenda in Washington?
Does defunding the police have anything to do with a double digit increase in major crimes in practically all of our major cities? Are we less safe in our own community due to illegals coming into our country?
Are regular folks afraid to speak up because they will be called racist? Should the "Radical Race Theory" be taught in schools?
Has the media done an adequate job of properly investigating the BLM and Antifa?
Am I aware there are two different BLM organizations? Should Dr. Fauchi be fired for lying to Congress and misleading the American public regarding the pandemic?
And by the way, what happened to the Durham report? Oh, and let us not forget- what happened to the Hunter laptop investigation?
Just pondering and asking. Thanks for listening.
Joe Gregory
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.