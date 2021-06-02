Editor:

As I was pondering the news this week I experienced a "Hackworth" moment, so "pardon me for asking" but. . .

Can I trust my government when I'm told that the border is closed but yet, I see with my own eyes hundreds, perhaps thousands, walking across the border every day? Am I happy with the "woke" environment that has destroyed the careers of stand up comedians?

Has the Democrat party made a major shift to the left?

Do we have radicals such as the AOC and the squad plus numerous other far leftist in Congress controlling the agenda in Washington?

Does defunding the police have anything to do with a double digit increase in major crimes in practically all of our major cities? Are we less safe in our own community due to illegals coming into our country?

Are regular folks afraid to speak up because they will be called racist? Should the "Radical Race Theory" be taught in schools?


Has the media done an adequate job of properly investigating the BLM and Antifa?

Am I aware there are two different BLM organizations? Should Dr. Fauchi be fired for lying to Congress and misleading the American public regarding the pandemic?

And by the way, what happened to the Durham report? Oh, and let us not forget- what happened to the Hunter laptop investigation?

Just pondering and asking. Thanks for listening.

Joe Gregory

Port Charlotte

