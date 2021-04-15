Editor:

During WWII, the Gestapo went door to door seeking Jews to deport to concentration camps. Jewish mothers and fathers were forced to make an impossible choice....keep their children with them or give them to kind, compassionate, selfless anti-Nazi citizens with the hope of a better life. Children were secreted away from homes in laundry baskets, tool boxes, and other disguises.

Is this decision any different from the hard choices made by Central American immigrants fleeing violence, gangs, poverty, rapes, murders. What looks to us Americans as callous, dangerous, and irresponsible might be the most viable option for these desperate parents.

Leslie Stevenson

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments