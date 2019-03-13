Editor:
What are parents teaching their children? Respect for teachers, police, flag and country? I think not.
The perfect example of parental neglect is the recent Lakeland School sixth grader who refused to stand and say the Pledge of Allegiance to our American flag. Then he claims our flag is a "racist flag." He created a disturbance in the classroom at Lawton Chiles Middle Academy on Feb. 4.
This 11-year-old continued to be disruptive to law enforcement officers and make threats while he was being escorted to the office.
Where do you think this child learned hatred for our flag? Where do you think this child learned to cry "racist?" From his parent(s). Wow, I wonder what he is going to grow up and do with his life? Do you think he will be a doctor, a soldier, a teacher or a police officer? Doubtful. Do you think he will contribute to society? What is his parent(s) really teaching him?
The sad thing is that Lawton Chiles Middle Academy stated that the child is not required to stand for the pledge. Does this school receive taxpayer money? I hope not.
The substitute teacher stood up for what she believed in. The disruptive, disrespectful young boy should be punished by law for his threats and actions. The mother should be held and investigated for child neglect and teaching racism.
Loretta Myers
North Port
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.