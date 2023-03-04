I'm writing this in response to Wednesday's article regarding parents being allowed to walk their children to their classrooms in the morning. The article stated that "several parents" have asked to be able to do so, including those with special needs students. Don't special needs students already have dedicated resources to accommodate their needs?
Should the desires of "several parents" outweigh the concerns of others who are not in favor of this practice? Do you honestly think some parents are not going to try to have a conversation with their child's teacher? The article also stated that "Any parent asked to leave would have to go." Why would a parent be asked to leave if they are simply dropping off their child? What if they resist?
This is not only disruptive to the start of the school day for students and teachers, but who is keeping track of the parents to ensure that everyone who entered has left the building after dropping off their child?
With all of the mass shootings going on in our country, do we really want Sarasota County to be added to the list of news stories we are seeing every day? There is no way to know the backgrounds of the potentially hundreds of people entering the schools, so I believe it's a risk not worth taking.
At the very least, please consider a common location for drop-off that is closer to the entrance of the school and easier to monitor the coming and going of the parents.
