Editor:

Commissioned by the Cathedral of Florence, the statue of David took Michelangelo three years to complete. This historic sculpture carved from a single block of marble has been embedded in history for over 500 years. It took less than one week for a principal to lose her job due to parental ignorance. A piece of art that has stood the test of time was relegated to the heading of “pornography” by a parent.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments