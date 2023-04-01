Commissioned by the Cathedral of Florence, the statue of David took Michelangelo three years to complete. This historic sculpture carved from a single block of marble has been embedded in history for over 500 years. It took less than one week for a principal to lose her job due to parental ignorance. A piece of art that has stood the test of time was relegated to the heading of “pornography” by a parent.
This along with two other parents who were upset because they were not appraised of the lesson plan in advance. Florida has now officially become the laughing stock of the world.
Thank you Gov. DeSantis for allowing the level of ignorance to rise to disproportionate levels in allowing some parents to run a show they are not qualified for. According to Barney Bishop, chairman of Tallahassee Classical's School Board, “parents are entitled to know anytime their child is being taught a controversial topic and picture.” I would presume there is now no time in the school day to actually teach anything since you have to send letters to parents about everything.
The statue of David is the showpiece at the Gallerie del’Accademia in Florence drawing over 1.7 million visitors each year. Can all of them be wrong? Absolutely not! Are three ill-informed parents looking for problems that do not exist? Absolutely yes!
