When I was a child my parents always led by example. They taught me right from wrong at an early age. I always respected other people. I learned to be empathetic to all the people. I learned not to be selfish or self centered. And to always include God in my decisions.
These lessons served me well as I have had a good life. I learned that we don’t always agree. I also learned that if we worked together we could find common ground. I am very patriotic and care for all Americans.
I am very concerned about the welfare of our children here in Florida. We have no leadership from our governor. I watch as angry anti-mask parents use their children as pawns to make a political statement. How can you love your child and do this? What will these parents say when people begin t odie because of their actions? Do they even care?
They are endangering the lives of their children, their children’s classmates, friends, teachers and school staff. They are setting a terrible example for their children teaching them to be selfish self centered people who care nothing for those around them.
Children watch their parents yell and scream and even strike the people who have a different viewpoint. They will never develop the ability to work with others to solve problems. I pray to the Lord every day for these children. God bless them and keep them safe.
