This letter is directed to those who are disappointed in the decision to not locate the "dust off" UH-1 helicopter in the park in Punta Gorda.
I have to support that decision for the following reasons.
First, the location and park is a memorial for the friends and family we lost in that conflict. There are five names on that wall of people I grew up with, went to school with and were friends in life. Not on the wall are the names of friends who died years later from wounds, both physical and mental, as a result of the war.
Second, the park, as small as it is, is a place for reflection and prayer. It is not a military hardware museum. The park is too small for an artifact the size of that aircraft. It would be a distraction to the park's primary purpose.
Having spent 22 years in the Army Aviation, 18 months of it at Fort Sam Houston, I fully appreciate the ground breaking role the Huey played in the medical evacuation realm - both military and civilian.
I think a better location would be across the harbor in the veterans park. Lots of space for an imaginative display. It would be a focal point there. Maybe even the USAF or Navy would donate aircraft.
Lastly, let me say I am a veteran who over the years has flown in every Army aircraft with the exception of the Mohawk. I know how hard a Huey is to clean. Find the right place for it.
