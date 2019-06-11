Editor:

Kathleen Parker has stooped to a new low. How absolutely crass is she to give her petty opinion about the royal dinner. I notice she didn't take on the gracious and beautiful Melania, our classy first lady.

The opinion piece is worse than a high school jealous girl's hate note. Tawdry and cheap indeed, Kathleen.

Dottie Hill

North Port

