Editor:
Kathleen Parker has stooped to a new low. How absolutely crass is she to give her petty opinion about the royal dinner. I notice she didn't take on the gracious and beautiful Melania, our classy first lady.
The opinion piece is worse than a high school jealous girl's hate note. Tawdry and cheap indeed, Kathleen.
Dottie Hill
North Port
