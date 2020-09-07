Editor:
During a time when innocent blood and the burnt ashes of businesses and homes stain many of our American streets, we desperately need the journalists of the past. Men and women who spoke and wrote the truth instead of mischaracterizing or spewing lies, fueling the fire by twisting the truth to fit their political narrative.
I'm writing about Kathleen Parker's article in the Washington Post, published August 30 about the McCloskeys. I saw the video where a mob, upwards of 300, broke through an iron gate adjacent to their home, posted with a "No Trespassing" sign. These people didn't politely ask to enter. Then they promptly harassed and threatened to kill their dog and said the McCloskeys would be next. So don't tell me they were peaceful protesters on their leisurely way to the mayor's house! How would anyone feel if they saw a hoard of people break down their gate, wouldn't they feel threatened and want to protect themselves and their property?
According to: "Article 1, section 23, the Missouri Constitution sets forth the right of a private individual to bear arms. ...Any restriction on these rights shall be subject to strict scrutiny and the state of Missouri shall be obligated to uphold these rights and shall under no circumstances decline to protect against their infringement."
Rose Ahern
North Port
