Editor:
History shows us that presidential candidate choices must represent where most of the American electorate lives. What follows are two examples of where that didn't happen.
In 1964 the Republicans nominated Sen. Barry Goldwater, a far-right candidate. He lost to incumbent President Lyndon Johnson in a huge landslide. In 1972 the Democrats nominated Sen. George McGovern, a far-left candidate. He lost to incumbent President Richard Nixon in an overwhelming landslide, winning only one state: Massachusetts.
In both cases their respective parties significantly rid themselves of the extremes that plagued their ranks. Overall, these two landslide losses ended up being positive things. The majority of Americans do not live at the extremes.
Moving into the 2020 election, we see this sort of extremism rearing its ugly head once again. Several Democratic candidates are clearly far left and, if nominated, would go down in flames by a landslide against the incumbent President Trump. On the other hand, Trump has a propensity to favor far-right individuals for cabinet positions, federal judge appointments, as well as the Supreme Court. He surrounds himself with the likes of John Bolton and, formerly, Steve Bannon, not to mention family members who may or may not be true conservatives.
To many of us, both the Republicans and Democrats have moved far away from any semblance of their traditional values and, as a result, the vast majority of the American electorate. Maybe the time has come for another cleansing of the extremes of each party.
Tom Kneebis
Port Charlotte
