Governor DeSantis is at it again. Not only is he trying to dictate to schools what they can and cannot teach, among other state controls on education he desires, but now he wants to dumb down local school boards. His latest intrusion into local education is his proposal (supported by some GOP leaders) that local school board elections should be a partisan election, i.e. candidate party affiliation be shown on the ballot. One of the most important issues in an election is that the best qualified candidate be selected, regardless of party affiliation.
Currently, school board elections are nonpartisan which requires voters to do their research in determining who is the best candidate based on the qualifications of the candidates.
Under the DeSantis proposal, often the party of the candidate would determine who gets elected (regardless of qualifications). Since the Republican Party is the dominant party in Florida, that means that individual research on the candidate’s qualifications wouldn’t be necessary and the GOP candidate is elected regardless of whether he/she is the best candidate.
DeSantis’s proposal, supported by other GOP leaders has nothing to do with better education, but everything to do with political agendas and control. Partisan elections for local school boards is a bad idea and bad for our children’s education.
