Editor:

Governor DeSantis is at it again. Not only is he trying to dictate to schools what they can and cannot teach, among other state controls on education he desires, but now he wants to dumb down local school boards. His latest intrusion into local education is his proposal (supported by some GOP leaders) that local school board elections should be a partisan election, i.e. candidate party affiliation be shown on the ballot. One of the most important issues in an election is that the best qualified candidate be selected, regardless of party affiliation.


