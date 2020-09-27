Editor:
Jesus advice to husband:
“Always remember that man has no rightful authority over woman unless the woman has willingly and voluntarily given him such authority.
"Your wife has engaged to go through life with you, to help you fight its battles and assume the far greater share of the burden of bearing and rearing your children.
"In return for this special service it is only fair that she receives from you that special protection which man can give to woman as the partner who must carry, bear and nurture the children.
"The loving care and consideration which a man is willing to bestow upon his wife and their children are the measure of that man’s attainment of the higher levels of creative and spiritual self consciousness.
"Men and women are partners with God in that they cooperate to create beings who grow up to possess themselves of the potential of immortal souls.
"The Father in heaven treats the Spirit Mother of the children of the universe as one equal to himself.
"It is godlike to share your life and all that relates thereto on equal term with the mother partner who so fully shares with you that divine experience of reproducing yourselves in the lives of your children.”
Tina Van Polanen
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.