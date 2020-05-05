Editor:
Two points. First, what are these governors thinking, opening up their states so soon? Don't they hear or believe scientists and medical experts? Why is the administration encouraging them to do so? It is borderline criminal on their part.
How many more people will die because of their action. I understand the economic impact this closure is causing. But it will only delay the recovery if we fail to get control of this pandemic first. Again, listen to the scientists.
Second, if we've learned nothing from this, our country must begin to manufacture everything we need to protect our national self-interest. That is the role of the federal government to insure. We now rely, depend and can be held hostage by other countries. They produce our critical medicines, medical supplies and equipment. To say nothing about our critical military needs. Going forward, this must stop. If it takes tariffs or subsidies so be it. Why not a tax or import penalty on U.S. company's that make all of their products overseas. Large enough too hurt, not just to fulfill a campaign promise.
I pray our leaders will stop playing politics. Especially at a time like this. Both parties are guilty of being that. We've elected them to represent America. They've swore a oath to do that. Not bow down to the wishes of the Senate majority leader or the Speaker of the House.
Bob Mohrbacher
Port Charlotte
