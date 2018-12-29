Editor:
Civics 101:
The President submits a budget to congress by the first week in February. This was done in 2018.
Congress reviews the president’s budget and is responsible to pass a budget bill each year to cover the cost of running the government. This should be passed before the federal fiscal year starts Oct. 1. This was not done this year for some government agencies.
When Congress passes a budget bill and the president signs it, the government is funded. If the bill is vetoed, Congress can override the veto with a two-thirds vote by both houses of Congress so all agencies can operate.
To date, Congress has failed to pass a bill to fund some units of government. Staff from the agencies not yet funded are laid off.
Congress needs to do its job. If they pass a budget and the president vetoes it, Congress must either find a comprise or override the president’s veto.
Jan Baxter
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.