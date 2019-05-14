Editor:
Do our county commissioners operate with transparency, consistency and accountability? As you read letters to the editor it appears that many have little faith they do.
How do several current county commissioner’s projects appear?
Englewood Beach re-nourishment is a constant battle with Mother Nature. There are inherent problems residing on a barrier island. Why is the county fixing these problems? Who pays for it? They entire county or those on the island?
Septic-to-sewer is a constant headache. If sewers are considered an environmental problem why isn’t the DEP funding this project? Who pays? Also, why does the county continue to “permit” construction in areas where they have to use septic systems? Only “permit” in areas that already have sewers.
Babcock Ranch storm shelter. Charlotte County has over 56,000 people. How many will be able to use this shelter? Or is it for the select few that reside in Babcock Ranch. Not only does this not pass the optics test, it also does not pass the smell test.
Sunseeker Resort. What were the original plans? What are we getting in return? What did we give away?
Murdock Village has been pushed for many years and has gone nowhere. What is the reason? Your guess is probably better than mine. Look up the road to the north. North Port certainly is doing very well. Why wasn’t Murdock Village chosen?
Do our commissioners pass your visual test or do their actions and words appear to be an optical illusion?
Lloyd Stilson
Port Charlotte
