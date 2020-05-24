Editor:

My plan to open the economy is a rather simple one. Anyone who earns less than $250,000 a year would be eligible to receive a $100,000 gift if they have filed a return the last three years. Putting cash directly into the hands of individuals to spend however they would like would get the economy moving again.

Some might buy a needed automobile or to replace a failing appliance. Families would be able to send a child to college or buy health insurance for the first time. That might help increase the overall health of our nation. Others might invest to help the stock market improve.

A few may go to a casino and lose it all, but that would still put money back into the economy. This program might also narrow the gap between the haves and the have nots. And if it works why not try it again the following year.

Walt Deptula

Punta Gorda

