Editor:
I have been following this interesting story about teacher testing for a week or so and saw the sample test questions in the Sun. Reading today's paper I have to agree with a letter writer who advocates not changing the test and implies colleges are passing through sub-standard wanna-be teachers.
Unfortunately, it goes back further than college. The test questions I saw appeared to be maybe Grade 6 or 7 level. Our primary schools are guilty of pushing people through, oftentimes due to the pressure to be politically correct. Students reaching college with a high school diploma often lack the basic skills required to successfully navigate through many programs. The dumbing down continues here, especially if the college is meeting quotas.
Fixing the problem would require something few politicians and administrators (school) seem to have — a rigid backbone. If you cannot pass the test, you are not qualified and should be let go. No two-year mentor program, go back to remedial classes on your own, reapply and pass the test when you are actually qualified to teach so we do not keep repeating the process, over and over.
Gregg Higgins
Port Charlotte
