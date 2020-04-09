Editor:
It can't be easy being a journalist in these times but your work has never been more necessary. I wish that you had not chosen to give a banner headline to an interview with the irrational, poorly informed pastor from Englewood whose accusations about Christians who don't see things as he does seem, frankly, unkind.
His accusations about the Democratic and media hoax are old news, this presidential tactic now long since even rejected by POTUS. The "facts" he spews about the CDC figures are grossly incorrect as most Americans are left contemplative and shocked by the newest numbers indicating that with extreme mitigation 200,000 citizens will die.
Attending church without regard for these measures will drive the figures higher. The idea that the decision to attend church will have no consequences beyond the parish door is nonsense. I assume that those parishioners who embrace the sad pastor's calls to worship will sign a document that when inflicted with Covid-19 they will refrain from seeking medical care and reject life saving measures offered by an overtaxed medical community when their turn comes.
That way they can save a mask and gown for a nurse who might have tended to them for a nurse who tends to someone who elected to stay home. I gather they would reject a ventilator hoping they have the breath and strength to kneel in prayer when their time comes. God can be worshipped by a true believer from any corner including a quiet place in one's home.
Diane Pulling
Punta Gorda
