Trump claims to be a good businessman and yet recent reports indicate he has a penchant for losing money. And for that reason he can’t find a bank in the U.S. to lend him money and has to go oversees.

He also doesn’t have a clue about how tariffs work. He raises tariffs on imports from China from 10 percent to 25 percent and claims that China will pay the tariff. Instead, U.S. consumers will pay for the tariff, and now China, surprise, surprise, responds by raising tariffs on goods coming into China from the U.S.

However, as Trump said during his campaign, “Trade wars are easy to win.” Well, now is the time for Trump to tell U.S. businesses who trade with China how this is going to work out.

Randy Oates

Punta Gorda

