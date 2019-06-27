Editor:

Sad, sad and sad again that someone would steal a handicap person's walking cane.

The cane was left in a shopping cart by accident. The store was at Walmart on Kings Highway in Port Charlotte.

Whoever stole it should be ashamed. Remember, there is karma for your nasty deed. Remember, every time you use that cane a 91-year-old veteran still needs it. So sad you will have to deal with this bad deed.

If you regret your action, please return it to the customer service desk. Hope this gives you some pause.

Diane Vorbroker

Port Charlotte

