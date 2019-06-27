Editor:
Sad, sad and sad again that someone would steal a handicap person's walking cane.
The cane was left in a shopping cart by accident. The store was at Walmart on Kings Highway in Port Charlotte.
Whoever stole it should be ashamed. Remember, there is karma for your nasty deed. Remember, every time you use that cane a 91-year-old veteran still needs it. So sad you will have to deal with this bad deed.
If you regret your action, please return it to the customer service desk. Hope this gives you some pause.
Diane Vorbroker
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.