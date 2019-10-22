Editor:
I have just read two things:
• Your front page article about two local people riding bikes in the middle of the night and ending up in jail.
• Malcolm Gladwell's new book: "Talking to Strangers; What We Should Know About the People We Don't Know." I highly recommend both to everyone in our county and beyond.
Gladwell starts with the puzzling and tragic case of Sandra Bland who was pulled over for not signalling a lane change after a Texas cop thought he was doing his job to suspect her and pulled up behind her with lights flashing. It all evolved badly from there and three days later, Sandra tragically hung herself in her cell.
The book's recommendations for changing the bad outcomes of how we so often misunderstand strangers are spot-on: Patience, calmness and gentle... or at least kind curiosity about "what happened to this person?" instead of "how can they be so strange?"
Anne Camille Talley
Punta Gorda
