Editor:
Patriot Party, has a nice sound to it, but make no mistake, their ideology is one of white supremacy. The patriots were a group who opposed a monarchy and foreign interference in our new world. This is not that group. These, oppose the 25 amendments to the original U.S. Constitution made into law as our Democratic Republic became more diverse and inclusive. These “originalists” want to go back to the 1776 ideas that only white man can dominate.
Those who join this party will be the seditionists of tomorrow, legislators will be the future autocrats and corporate donors will be racist supporters. We the people, have just lived through four years of corruption, hypocrisy and lies and are not as gullible into believing that the Republican Party ever cared about the welfare of its people, but strove to enrich themselves on corporate lobbyists funding.
Republicans so-called fiscal responsibility (tax breaks for the super wealthy) has driven our deficit from $584M to $3.3T, our debt from $19.9T to $27.7T. The rich got richer and the poor got poorer.
Remember when the Proud Boys were just our friendly neighbors? We must be ever diligent and hold these people accountable for their words and deeds, or once again, will be struggling to maintain our democracy from violent insurrectionists.
Diane Allen
Port Charlotte
