I used to think I understood what it meant to be a patriot.
When I was young, I believed patriotic Americans supported the concept that voting was a right and a privilege granted to everyone. Lately, I see red state legislatures passing laws making it harder for many people to vote.
I was taught that supporting America’s law enforcement community was a patriotic endeavor. Recently I saw MAGA extremists carrying American flags and using them as weapons against police officers at our capital.
I got goose bumps of patriotic pride when I saw the Statue of Liberty knowing that she stood for inclusion of people of all colors, creeds, genders, and religious affiliations as she welcomed them to America. Recently, I’ve seen swastikas flying in Florida, hangman’s nooses in Mississippi, and walls being built along our southern border designed to frighten anyone who isn’t white and Christian.
I used to think doing community service, helping Americans prosper no matter what their color, religion, or sexual expression was the definition of patriotism. Now it appears, according to one of our political parties, all you need to do to be patriotic is to fly American flags, buy an abundance of guns, and bitterly complain about liberals.
It seems we have two choices: Redefine the word patriot to mean gun-toting, flag-waving, white supremacist pseudo-Christian. Or return to real patriotism, supporting the right to vote, caring about others, allowing others to live their lives free of prejudice, supporting the safety of fellow Americans.
