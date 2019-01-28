Editor:
I want to thank Paulie from Publix for coming to my rescue.
I had my hand stuck under my seat that has power seat buttons and my palm kept hitting the button and it was getting tighter and tighter. I was at the time trying to get my seatbelt from under the seat.
Paulie came right over to help me, with patience and kindness, he eventually got my hand released. Then he ran back and got me ice to put on my hand and talked with me until I calmed back down.
He is my hero. Thank you again so much. I also want to thank the other people who stayed to help me. Thank you all. I really am so thankful.
Nancy DeBois
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.