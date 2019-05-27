Editor:

It is only fair that seawall assessments be based on seawall frontage. The current system is not equitable.

The residents having 35 feet of seawall pay the same assessment and thus are subsidizing the residents having tip lots. There is an end to the "silliness" alluded to by another writer. Change seawall assessment so that it is paid according to seawall footage.

Kicking the can down the road is not going to resolve this matter.

George Wood

Punta Gorda

